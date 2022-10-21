Two-time champions West Indies faced a humiliating exit from T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. The team that bagged the title in 2012 and 2016 -- becoming the only side to win the coveted trophy twice -- got knocked out in the first round of the tournament. Facing Ireland in a do-or-die encounter, Windies succumbed to a 9-wicket loss at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Caribbean team posted only 146 for 5 after their skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. Chasing the target, Ireland reached home in 17.3 overs and advanced to the Super-12 stage, putting an end to Windies journey.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment over the two-time champions West Indies being knocked out from the first round of the event.

Check out some reactions here:

#Westindies management have to look into their structure where players don't feel excited enough to play for the WI ..too much of focus on the leagues throughout the year serve their financial needs. — movieman (@movieman777) October 21, 2022

2 times Champion #WestIndies has been Knocked out from the group stage.Everything seems So wrong in their squad Mainly Their Captain Pooran has been so poor with both batting and Captaining But Well done @cricketireland what a turn around for them in 2 matches @ICC #T20WorldCup — Abhisek Behera (@_abhisek) October 21, 2022

1) West Indies players when it comes to perform in IPL



2) West Indies players when it comes to perform International Cricket #Ireland #T20worldcup22 #WestIndies #IREvsWI pic.twitter.com/t4H5OHTVqb — Kunal (@Kunall26_) October 21, 2022

Shock to see two times T20 Champion #WestIndies out of the 2022 T20 world cup. We miss a lot of fun from u guys in #T20worldcup22 #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/454tSaE7r6 — kaushal manda (@kaushalmanda) October 21, 2022

What a day for #Ireland they beat 2 times world champion #WestIndies. And make a place for themselves in super 12#IREvsWI #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2022 — Rihan Chaudhary (@thaycallmerihan) October 21, 2022

#Ireland booked their tickets for Super 12s.#WestIndies booked their tickets for West Indies.#T20WorldCup2022 — FaziL KL (@Dark_Fz7) October 21, 2022

Talking about the game, Brandon King's fighting knock of 62 not out off 48 helped Windies post a respected total. He lacked support from other batters, so much that the second-highest scorer from his team was Johnson Charles with a score of 24. Meanwhile, Ireland's Gareth Delany returned figures of 3 for 16 in his four overs.

Chasing 147 runs, Ireland reached home in 17.3 overs. Paul Stirling's 66 not out and Lorcan Tucker's unbeaten 45 made the chase a cakewalk for the side.