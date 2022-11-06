Only a solitary win away from the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa once again lived up to their 'chokers' tag as they suffered a horror defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in their final Group 2 game. The result enabled India to automatically enter the semi-final while the Proteas got knocked out, paving way for either Bangladesh or Pakistan to seal the second semi-final spot. Reactions came in thick and heavy at South Africa's exit from the tournament, with even Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar deciding to join the trend in trolling Temba Bavuma's men.

It isn't common to see Tendulkar trolling anyone but the occasion was probably so enticing that even the 'God of Cricket' couldn't resist.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition!"

Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition!#SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/kDH1tN5nPJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 6, 2022

Speaking of his team's elimination from the tournament, Bavuma said after the match: "Very disappointing. We really played well before this game. We knew it was a must-win game and again we faltered when it mattered. Hard one to swallow for the guys. We had the confidence and the belief to get to the knockouts. You can pick out a lot of things when you lose that way. Firstly myself with the toss, winning the toss and bowling first. Wasn't ideal to let them off to a start and let them score 158. With the bat we just got stuck similar to the Pakistan game. We lost wickets at crucial times. The wicket maybe got a bit hard, but they used the dimensions of the ground a lot better than we did. From all of us, just wasn't good enough."

South Africa are seen as one of the biggest underachievers in the sport. To date, they haven't qualified for a World Cup final in any format. Despite having some of the finest T20 players in their squad, the Proteas would now have to return home from the group stage itself.