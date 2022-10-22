Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies came up with a disappointing performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup and the side were knocked out after suffering a nine-wicket loss against Ireland in Group B. After the two-time champions were knocked out, reactions started pouring in and now the Cricket West Indies chief Ricky Skerritt has reacted, saying that a "thorough postmortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance."

In his statement, Skerritt also blamed the batters for not being able to previal over slowers opposition bowlers.

"I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many," Skerritt's statement said. "The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia, and untimely shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team," said Skerritt in his statement.

"I want to assure stakeholders that a thorough postmortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance and that solutions will be found in keeping with CWI's strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts, and in all formats. West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event and continues to need the input and support of all stakeholders," he added.

From Group A, Sri Lanka and Netherlands progressed to the Super 12s while from Group B, it was Zimbabwe and Ireland who went to the next round.

West Indies have suffered defeats in six of the eight matches they have played in T20 World Cups since their 2016 final win in India.

In the ongoing tournament, West Indies suffered defeats against Scotland and Ireland. Their only win came against Zimbabwe.