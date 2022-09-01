With the T20 World Cup in two months' time, all the top cricket teams are focusing on zeroing on their squads for the mega-event. The Indian cricket team is currently playing in the Asia Cup and it is one of the last few events that the Rohit Sharma-led side will take part before the T20 World Cup. Several players in the Indian side are in form, but Hardik Pandya looks way above the rest. He has been contributing with the bat as well as ball.

Former Indian cricket team batter Gautam Gambhir has said that if India are to do well in the T20 World Cup, then Hardik and Jasprit Bumrah, currently undergoing rehabilitation following injury, will be crucial.

"Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are key. Him and Jasprit Bumrah can bowl in conditions, situations. Hardik Pandya is world class. We all know about his ability with the bat but imagine he is bowling over 140 plus with the ball...what else can you expect from an all-rounder. He is an absolute match-winner, x-factor, whatever names you can give him," Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports ahead of the India-Hong Kong match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

"If India are making a statement now, and if India needs to do the same in the World Cup, these two guys need to fire. If India wants to have any chance of winning the World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have to fire."

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup starts on October 22.