T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Group B Match Live Updates:On Day 2 of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe will take on Ireland. It will be interesting to see whether the Andrew Balbirnie-led side will have an advantage over Zimbabwe or not, as they entered the tournament, having played 22 T20Is, since last year. On the other hand, Zimbabwe have won a T20I and an ODI series against Bangladesh. On Day 1, Namibia and Netherlands have registered wins against Sri Lanka and UAE, respectively. Both the teams today, will look to register a winning start. (LIVE SCORECARD)
We're just getting started with the biggest global competition of T20 cricket, and it's now time for Match 4 which involves Ireland and Zimbabwe - both being a part of Group B. Since only two teams from one group can progress further and West Indies, the two-time champions, are also a part of Group B, we can consider this game a must-win for both Ireland and Zimbabwe as it will propel their chances. The Irish team got knocked out in the first round of the previous edition and that in a way was a big surprise. They would like to redeem themselves, and their recent form has been very promising. Although they didn't get the wins over big teams like India and New Zealand in their most recent series, they certainly scared them on a few occasions. Batting is going to be their biggest strength, with the mainstays like Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie around, and now the emergence of stars like Harry Tector and George Dockrell, the batter, has added another dimension to their game. Their bowling can be counted as the weak link but with Mark Adair and Josh Little in the mix, you can expect them to fare decently. On the other hand, Zimbabwe are returning to ICC T20 World Cup after missing out on the last edition. The year 2022 has been quite fruitful for them, in which, they ran India close in one of the ODIs and went one notch up by beating Australia in Australia in an ODI game. The format may be different, but it would have given them immense confidence as a unit. Moreover, the Chevrons have lost one game in their last eight outings in T20Is and can be considered a team in red-hot form. With both teams showing excellent improvement in the recent past, this clash at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart promises to be action-packed. The rain gods could play a spoilsport but let's be positive and hope for the best.