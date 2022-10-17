T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Group B Match Live Updates:On Day 2 of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe will take on Ireland. It will be interesting to see whether the Andrew Balbirnie-led side will have an advantage over Zimbabwe or not, as they entered the tournament, having played 22 T20Is, since last year. On the other hand, Zimbabwe have won a T20I and an ODI series against Bangladesh. On Day 1, Namibia and Netherlands have registered wins against Sri Lanka and UAE, respectively. Both the teams today, will look to register a winning start. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates from match between Zimbabwe and Ireland: