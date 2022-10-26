Following his side's 5-run win against England at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie expressed disappointment with his side's batting and added that they will try to make the most of the momentum obtained through this win. Rain played spoilsport in England's already shaky chase, helping Ireland defeat the former champions by five runs as per Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the Group 1, Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

"We were slightly disappointed with the way we finished, we lost 7 wickets for not a lot and they took the momentum away from us. Our message was to just create chances and we know how this England team like to play, if we take every chance then we would be in with a shot. It was tough, they have some express pace and different variations, we rode our luck, took a few blows and moved forward," said Balbirnie at a post-match presentation.

"The platform was pretty well laid and Tucker played well. It is amazing and emotional. We have not played a game here, to come and play the tournament favourites, with so many big names and to put on a show is very satisfying. We had a great week in Hobart and to do this was pretty special. A few of them extended their trip, they are so passionate about the game and we are trying to sport big in Ireland. Quite a quick around but we have the momentum and will try to make the most of it," he added.

Coming to the match, Ireland stunned England by five runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the T20 World Cup after rain interrupted the match for the umpteenth time, in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Chasing 158, England were 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs when the heavens opened up again in the Super 12 match, which witnessed a delayed start due to wet outfield followed by rain. According to the Duckworth-Lewis method, England were found to be five runs short when the umpires decided to call off the game.

David Malan made 35, while Moeen Ali was unbeaten on 24. For Ireland, Josh Little scalped two wickets. Earlier, Ireland were bowled out for 157.

Put to bat, skipper Balbirnie top-scored for with a 47-ball 62 while Lorcan Tucker smashed 34. Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood scalped three wickets each for England.