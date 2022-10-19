Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live Updates: Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder Depart For Duck, West Indies 6 Down vs Zimbabwe
WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Live Updates: West Indies will take on Zimbabwe in Group B match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Wednesday
T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live Updates: West Indies Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Zimbabwe© AFP
T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live Updates: After Johnson Charles and Evin Lewis had steadied West Indies' innings after the early wicket of Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza dismissed Lewis while Sean Williams scalped the wicket of Nicholas Pooran and Charles, who got run out. Following that, Raza went to dismiss Shamarh Brooks and Jason Holder in the 14th over. West Indies score read at 101/6 after 14.0 over. Blessing Muzarabani had earlier given Zimbabwe the perfect start after removing Mayers in the fourth over. West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat against Zimbabwe. West Indies will take on Zimbabwe in Group B match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Wednesday. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the T20 World Cup Group B qualifying match between West Indies and Zimbabwe
Match 8, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 19, 2022
Play In Progress
WI
102/6 (14.3)
ZIM
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.03
% chance to win
ZIM 54%
WI 46%
Batsman
Rovman Powell
6 (7)
Akeal Hosein
0* (0)
Bowler
Sikandar Raza
19/3 (4)
Sean Williams
13/1 (2.3)
T20 World Cup, WI vs ZIM, Live Updates
Bowling change.
On middle, it's tucked through square leg for a couple of runs.
Tossed up around off, Powell plays it softly from the front foot and eases it to point for a single.
Flighted and down the leg side, Akeal works it through square leg for a single.
Loopy around off, Powell wrists it through square leg for a single.
Gets on the front foot and drives through the line. Sean stretches to his left to make the stop.
Floated and on off, defended off the front foot.
Akeal Hosein is the new batter in.
OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Misery continues for West Indies!Sikandar Raza is having a ball in his career, be it with the bat or ball. What a superstar! Flighted delivery, full and on middle, Holder gets forward with his giant stride and tries to flick. He fails to close the face in time and the leading edge sends the ball lobbing to the right of the bowler. Sikandar Raza takes an easy catch and sends West Indies further on the back foot. He finishes his spell, 4-0-19-3!
Flighted and full, outside off, Holder drives it towards point where the fielder dives but fails to make a clean stop. They get another two runs.
Plays late at it! A touch short and around off, Holder goes back and runs it down wide of short third man. They collect two runs.
Jason Holder walks in next.
OUT! LBW! Sikandar Raza bowls this one quicker and flatter, darting it in on middle. Shamarh Brooks gets pushed onto the back foot as he tries to keep it out but misses and gets pinged on the pads. Another shout for LBW and this time it is given. Shamarh Brooks has immediately reviewed it though. There is no spike on the UltraEdge and the Ball Tracking comes up with three reds. The on-field decision stands and West Indies are in a spot of bother here as Raza picks up his second wicket.
Half an appeal for LBW but it is turned down. Shorter and around leg stump, Brooks looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the pads. Too high.
On a length and drifting onto the pads. Shamarh Brooks just tucks it away towards short fine leg.
Shamarh Brooks is the new man in.
OUT! RUN OUT! Calamity for West Indies, they lose their set batter in Johnson Charles. Rovman Powell stares at his partner who returns disappointed. Coming to the delivery, it's short and wide outside off, Rovman Powell rocks back and cuts it towards point. He takes a few steps forward, and Johnson Charles comes speeding down the track. Powell stops and seeing that Charles also tries to put the brakes. To his bad luck though, he slips. Meanwhile, Tony Munyonga has thrown the ball to the bowler who takes the bails off at his end. Things going from bad to worse for the two-time champions.
A bit of an inswinger, very full and on off, Charles eases it down to long on for a single.
No ball! Flatter and on off, tapped down to cover-point for a run. The bowler has overstepped, and Free Hit is coming.
FOUR! Quicker delivery, full and on middle, Rovman Powell goes down and sweeps it firmly behind square leg. It's past the left side of short fine leg and runs away to the fence.