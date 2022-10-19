T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live Updates: After Johnson Charles and Evin Lewis had steadied West Indies' innings after the early wicket of Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza dismissed Lewis while Sean Williams scalped the wicket of Nicholas Pooran and Charles, who got run out. Following that, Raza went to dismiss Shamarh Brooks and Jason Holder in the 14th over. West Indies score read at 101/6 after 14.0 over. Blessing Muzarabani had earlier given Zimbabwe the perfect start after removing Mayers in the fourth over. West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat against Zimbabwe. West Indies will take on Zimbabwe in Group B match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Wednesday. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the T20 World Cup Group B qualifying match between West Indies and Zimbabwe