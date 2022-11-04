Australia kept their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive after beating Afghanistan in their final group game on Friday at the Adelaide Oval. Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten 32-ball 54 lifted Australia to 168/8 in the face of an effervescent Afghan bowling attack. Despite Rashid Khan's unbeaten 48 off 23 balls, Afghanistan fell short of the total by four runs. Australia's chances of reaching the semifinals, however, aren't in their hands as England have better net run-rate, and face Sri Lanka in Adelaide on Saturday.

Australia needed to score 180+ plus against Afghanistan, but couldn't do so.

The Blackcaps became the first team to qualify for the semifinals, having defeated Ireland by a comprehensive margin earlier on Friday.

As things stand, New Zealand sit top of the points table with seven points from five games.

Australia, following their win over Afghanistan, sit second with as many points. However, they have a negative net run-rate.

England are third with five points and a game in hand.

Sri Lanka are out of the semi-finals, but could spoil the party for England. They have won four points from four games so far.

Promoted

Afghanistan, too, bowed out of the tournament without a win and two washouts.

Here's how the updated Group 1 Points Table looks like:

Following their defeat to Australia, Mohammad Nabi announced that he has decided to step down as captain of Afghanistan.