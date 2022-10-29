New Zealand stretched their unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup as the Kiwis thrashed Sri Lanka by 65 runs in a Group 1 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Glenn Phillips (104) smashed his second T20I ton as the Kiwis recovered from a top-order collapse to post a total of 167/7. Phillips hit 10 fours and four sixes before getting dismissed on 104 in the final over. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry total of 102, with Trent Boult returning figures of 4-0-13-4.

As things stand, New Zealand remain on top of Group 1 with two from three games, after their game against Afghanistan got washed out. They now have five points.

In the second spot, England have won one, lost one, while their game against Australia was called off due to extreme playing conditions.

Surprisingly, Ireland and Australia are third and fourth, with three points each, ahead of their game in Brisbane on Monday.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, take the fifth spot after the defeat. They are followed by Afghanistan at the bottom. Both teams have two points.

Here's a detailed view of how things stand in Group 1

Four games have been washed out due to rain, including three in Group 1.

The Blackcaps face a crunch game against England next in Brisbane on Tuesday while Sri Lanka face a must-win clash with Afghanistan on the same day to keep their hopes alive.

Top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.