Australia registered their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022 after they defeated Sri Lanka in a Group 1 clash by seven wickets on Tuesday. Earlier, Australia was defeated by New Zealand in the opening clash of the Super 12 stage. It was followed by England defeating Afghanistan by five wickets. Sri Lanka also defeated Ireland by nine wickets to have a winning start to their campaign. Ahead of the next set of games, here's how the Group 1 points table looks like.

Group 1 Points Table

New Zealand P1 W1 D0 L0 (4.450)

England P1 W1 D0 L0 (0.620)

Sri Lanka P2 W1 D0 L1 (0.450)

Australia P2 W1 D0 L1 (-1.555)

Afghanistan P1 W0 D0 L1 (-0.620)

Ireland P1 W0 D0 L1 (-2.467)

Promoted

The next round of games in Group 1 will all take place on Wednesday, October 26. England will go up against Ireland, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ireland will look to open their win tally in the tournament.

Meanwhile, table-toppers New Zealand will be facing Afghanistan, after England and Ireland's match, at the same venue on Wednesday.