Rain played a huge part in both the T20 World Cup matches on Wednesday. In the first game, Ireland won by five runs over England via DLS method, after rain played a spoilsport during the Super 12 clash at the Melbourne Stadium on Wednesday. The second match between Afghanistan and New Zealand was also scheduled to be held in the same stadium but got washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain. Earlier, Australia registered their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022 after they defeated Sri Lanka in a Group 1 clash by seven wickets. Apart from Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England and Ireland have registered wins in the Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022. Ahead of the next set of games, here's how the Group 1 points table looks like.

Group 1 Points Table

New Zealand P2 W1 D1 L0 NR1 (RR 4.450)

Sri Lanka P2 W1 D0 L1 NR0 (RR 0.450)

England P2 W1 D0 L1 NR0 (RR 0.239)

Ireland P2 W1 D0 L1 NR0 (RR -1.169)

Australia P2 W1 D0 L1 NR0 (RR -1.555)

Afghanistan P2 W0 D0 L1 NR1 (RR -0.620)

The next round of games in Group 1 will all take place on Friday, October 28. Afghanistan will go up against Ireland, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Following this, England will take on Australia at the same venue.

On Saturday, New Zealand will face Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground.