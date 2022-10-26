T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Super 12, Group 1 Live Updates: New Zealand aim to consolidate their top spot in the Group 1 table as they face Afghanistan in their second game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. New Zealand had defeated Australia by 89 runs in their campaign opener, while Afghanistan suffered a 5-wicket loss to Australia in their first game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates from the T20 World Cup Super-12 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground: