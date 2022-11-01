India will take on Bangladesh, hoping to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track, after having lost to South Africa in their last match. So far, India have played three matches, winning two and losing one. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have also won two two and lost one from their first three outings. India, who are second in the points table, are above Bangladesh due to a better net run-rate. However, the match could get washed out as Adelaide experienced heavy rainfall on the eve of the match.

The Adelaide Oval will host the T20 World Cup Group 2 match between India and Bangladesh.

Both teams are in contention to qualify for the semifinals, thus weather will play a significant role in deciding the outcome of the group.

"Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h," reads the forecast for Wednesday as per Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

The forecast also suggests that the temperature will fluctuate between 10 to 17 degree Celsius, with 0-2mm rain.

Due to heavy rains in the city, India's practice session was also moved ahead.

As things stand, South Africa top the group with five points so far, followed by India and Bangladesh in the second and third spot, respectively.

Zimbabwe are fourth with three points, while Pakistan are fifth with just two points so far.

Netherlands sit bottom of the points table, having yet to register a point.