Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup, Australia vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Live: Cameron Green Falls For 3, Australia 1 Down
T20 World Cup, Australia vs Afghanistan Live: Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia
T20 WC, Australia vs Afghanistan Live: Australia to bat first© AFP
Australia vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live Updates: David Warner provided Australia with a flying start but Cameron Green lost his wicket in the third over after Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia are without Aaron Finch, Tim David and Mitchell Starc for the match against Afghanistan. Australia face a must-win game against Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 stage on Friday. The defending champions Australia are lagging behind on the net run-rate front, and they are in desperate need of a big victory. Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the game against Afghanistan due to calf injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates From T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and Afghanistan straight from Adelaide Oval
Super 12 - Match 26, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Nov 04, 2022
Play In Progress
AUS
22/1 (2.1)
AFG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 10.15
% chance to win
AUS 83%
AFG 17%
Batsman
David Warner
18 (11)
Mitchell Marsh
0* (0)
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi
6/1 (1.1)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
16/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup and check out World Cup Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live
Who will walk out now?
OUT! c Gulbadin Naib b Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Slower and at the stumps, David Warner defends this one back to the bowler.
Flighted on middle, David Warner gets forward and drives it mid off.
FOUR! Flatter on off, David Warner shuffles across and sweeps this one past short fine leg. This is turning out to be an expensive over by Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
WIDE! Mujeeb Ur Rahman loses his radar and sprays this one down the leg side as David Warner tried to sweep.
FOUR! Full down the leg side, David Warner helps this one off his pads behind square for another boundary. Consecutive boundaries for David Warner.
FOUR! Flighted at the pads, David Warner brings out the switch hit and hits this one over backward point for his second boundary.
Flighted on off, Cameron Green gets an outside edge as he went back to defend. The ball runs wide of short third man and the batters run three. Great running by David Warner.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman will share the attack and bowl from the other end.
Full and going away, David Warner gets beaten on the drive and the ball goes past the outside edge. Good comeback by Fazalhaq Farooqi after being hit for a boundary early in the over.
Short and outside off, David Warner flat bats this one straight to mid on.
Full and angling into the batter, David Warner drives it to mid off and sets off for a quick single. The keeper fails to collect the throw and concedes the second.
FOUR! Off the mark in style. This one lands on a length and outside off, David Warner slaps it in the gap between point and covers for a boundary!
On a length and on off, David Warner defends it back towards the bowler.
Fazalhaq Farooqi starts with a dot. He bowls it on a length shaping it away, David Warner fends it to point.
We are done with the pre-match formalities and the umpires make their way out to the pitch. David Warner and Cameron Green stride onto the field and they will open the innings for Australia in this game. The players of Afghanistan form a huddle at the boundary line and then take their respective positions on the field. Fazalhaq Farooqi has been handed the new ball and he will begin proceedings. Let's play...
Both teams stride out to the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be Afghanistan's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Australia.
Matthew Wade, the stand-in skipper of Australia says that he is not disappointed with the result of the toss and adds that they would have bowled first as well. Feels that they have something to aim at while batting first. Shares that they have been in such situations before and will try to secure a win in this game. Adds that they will look at improving the run rate if an opportunity arises. Informs that there are three changes in the playing XI - Aaron Finch, Tim David, and Mitchell Starc sit out due to injuries and will be replaced by Steve Smith, Cameron Green, and Kane Richardson respectively.
Mohammad Nabi the skipper of Afghanistan says they will try their best to upset the hosts. Mentions that the pitch is a bit slow and they will bowl first. Claims that this is a sort of homecoming for Rashid Khan and he hopes he can perform. Informs that it has been a good tournament for them but they played one game before two games got washed out. Adds that they had a tough game last time around but they are up against a good side today and they hope to do well.