T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Score: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Sri Lanka
T20 World Cup, AFG vs SL Live Score Updates: Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup Group 1 match at the Gabba in Brisbane
T20 World Cup Live: Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in Brisbane.© AFP
T20 World Cup, AFG vs SL Live Score Updates: Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup Group 1 match at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams have two points so far but Sri Lanka are ahead due to a better net run-rate. Afgahanistan are yet to win a game after two of their three games were washed out due to rain. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won one and lost two of their three games so far. A win for the Asia champions will take them above England, ahead of their crunch game against group leaders New Zealand. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Group 1 match from the Gabba in Brisbane
Super 12 - Match 20, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Nov 01, 2022
PITCH REPORT - Samuel Badree is by the pitch and he says that there have been overnight showers and the ground staff has worked diligently to get a game going. Mentions that there are sizeable boundaries so it would help the bowlers a bit. He is joined by Nasser Hussain who says that it is quite dry for a Gabba pitch but it has held together well. Adds that there are darker areas in the pitch which may interest the spinners it may crumble. Claims that there is little but for the batters, pacers as well as slow bowlers. Ends by saying that a lot will depend on how the spinners are captained and that will be vital.
Dasun Shanaka the skipper of Sri Lanka says that they would have batted first as well. Informs that they have one change. Claims that losses, as they suffered in the last two games, can happen in a tournament like this but they need to come back. Adds that they are a good fielding side and they just need to pick up their confidence in the field. Mentions that they need to win this game and then the next one as well to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-final.
Mohammad Nabi the captain of Afghanistan says that they will bat first. Adds that it is a used pitch and they will want to put runs on the board and then go on and defend it. Mentions that everyone is fine and the preparation is good except for Afsar Zazai who is injured. Tells that Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be important in the Powerplay as he knows this ground well.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan (In place of Chamika Karunaratne).
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Afghanistan. They have elected to BAT first.
Sri Lanka on the other hand, have won only one game and lost two but they were in a solid position in both games to go on and win the match. Their lack of experience and poor fielding has cost them big time. They are also short of pace bowlers after many of their frontline pacers got injured and ruled out. Looking at their difficulties, they have played well but that was clearly not enough. Although they avenged their Asia Cup 2022 loss in that tournament, this is going to be a competitive match. Let's see who comes out on top. Toss and team news in a bit.