T20 World Cup, AFG vs SL Live Score Updates: Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup Group 1 match at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams have two points so far but Sri Lanka are ahead due to a better net run-rate. Afgahanistan are yet to win a game after two of their three games were washed out due to rain. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won one and lost two of their three games so far. A win for the Asia champions will take them above England, ahead of their crunch game against group leaders New Zealand. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Group 1 match from the Gabba in Brisbane