India captain Rohit Sharma is known for his witty replies and he had the best possible answer when presenter Murali Karthik asked him about the biggest concerns ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The right-handed batter gave a perfect sarcastic replay, saying the form of Suryakumar Yadav is the biggest area of concern heading into the marquee event. Upon answering the question, even Rohit could not control his laughter.

Answering the question on biggest concerns, Rohit said: "Speaking about areas of concern, there are a lot of areas that we need to look at. To start with, Surya's form is a big concern (laughs)."

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as Player Of The Series after the right-handed batter registered 119 runs in three games against South Africa. The batter registered half-centuries in the first two T20Is, and in the last game, he scored just eight runs, while batting at No.5.

In the third and final T20I which India lost by 49 runs, Dinesh Karthik came to bat at No.4 and he scored 46 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav also gave a funny reply, saying his No.4 spot is under threat looking at the way Dinesh Karthik batted.

"The way DK bhai batted, I think No.4 is in trouble (laughs)," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Team India won the three-match T20I series 2-1 against South Africa. Before that, the Rohit-led side had defeated Australia by the same margin.

India will depart for Australia on October 6 to kickstart their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

