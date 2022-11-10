India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been roaring with his fiery form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Popularly known as the new 'Mr 360', Suryakumar has played numerous shots all around the ground in this tournament, to show the variation and class in his batting style. In five matches of the ongoing tournament, the middle-order batter always put his hand up when it came to playing a big innings for Team India, which also included his blistering knock of 61 runs off 25 balls against Zimbabwe. Suryakumar played a major role in Team India's entry into the semi-finals of the tournament.

Against England, put in to bat first, Team India posted a total of 168/6 in 20 overs, after Hardik Pandya rose to the occasion and smashed 63 runs off 33 balls. Apart from him, star batter Virat Kohli also brought up his half-century in 40 balls. Even though Suryakumar could manage only 14 runs in the semi-final clash, he was able to showcase his classic 360-degree side to his fans.

In the 11th over, Suryakumar placed a perfect switch hit on England all-rounder Ben Stokes's delivery, which went straight into the crowd and gave six runs to Team India. The batter then went on to smash a four on the very next delivery of Stokes.

ICC posted the video of this magnificent scene on their Instagram and captioned it, "SKY is up and running." Stokes was really frustrated seeing Suryakumar hit that delivery of his for a six.

For England, Chris Jordan became the star bowler as he scalped three wickets while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took one wicket each.

As for the match, India failed to bag a single wicket in the match as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales finished off the chase in 16 overs.