After having a dramatic run in the group stage of T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan stormed into the knockouts where they defeated New Zealand to book a spot in the final. The Babar Azam-led side, who went through many ups and downs in the tournament, will now be going up against England in the final clash on Sunday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Previously, Pakistan had clinched the T20 World Cup title in 2009, where they defeated Sri Lanka in the summit clash at Lord's.

Chasing 139, the Younis Khan-led team completed the chase in just 18.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi was the star of the night with his unbeaten 40-ball-54, with Shoaib Malik giving a strong stand, courtesy of his knock of 24 runs from 22 balls.

Revisiting the days of the triumph on A Sports, Malik got emotional while sharing a heartfelt moment in which he revealed, "When we won the World Cup in 2009, Younis Khan called me and said ‘you hold the trophy'. And that was very special."

For everyone asking. Both Misbah and Malik remembering 2009 WT20 win and praising YK as captain. Malik got emotional. https://t.co/4oJrdGNy6R pic.twitter.com/F325Qaict4 — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) November 12, 2022

Apart from Pakistan, England have also got one T20 World Cup title to their name. The English team had achieved this feat in 2009 when they defeated Australia by seven wickets.

Talking about the semi-finals, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets on Wednesday. England, on the other hand, stormed into the final of the tournament after thrashing India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final on Thursday.