Despite posting a total of 137 runs on the board in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan gave a tough fight to England. If it wasn't for Ben Stokes' resilience, the match could've ended in Pakistan's favour. But, many experts also feel that Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury also put the equation in England's favour. While Shaheen is now set to be out of action for months, Pakistan legend Aaqib Javed has questioned the medical panel's credentials.

In a chat on Geo Super TV, Javed fumed at the fact that the Pakistan team played an unfit Shaheen at the start of the tournament. Just when it looked like the left-arm pacer was back in rhythm, he sustained another injury that will keep him out for a long period once again.

"Your medical panel declared Fakhar fit as well, but he became unfit after a few overs. We need to make an inquiry on whether they (the medical panel) even know anything about sports injury? Shaheen was given the nod to play when he wasn't even fit enough for the World Cup. Today, we are exactly where we started (the World Cup), with two injured players," he said.

Javed reiterated the point he had made before the start of the T20 World Cup, that Shaheen's career is more important than a World Cup which will come again in two years.

"I had said this before the World Cup as well, Shaheen is important, not just for the World Cup as that will come again in two years' time. Shaheen jaisa bowler, agar kuch nuksaan hua, toh kaise aap paida karoge? (If anything happens to him, where will you get another Shaheen from?), he further said.

As things stand, Shaheen is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of the knee injury. He is likely to miss the England and New Zealand Tests.