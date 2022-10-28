Pakistan were defeated by Zimbabwe by a margin of 1 run in a thrilling Group 2 clash of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday. This was a huge upset, given Pakistan has had a great record against Zimbabwe off late. The Asian giants failed to chase down a below par target of 131 runs as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed early and that exposed Pakistan's middle order yet again. Shan Masood was among runs and tried to hold the innings together like he did against India.

He and Shadab Khan (17) shared a crucial 52-run 4th wicket partnership, which almost took Pakistan to the doorstep of victory.

But tight overs and regular wickets aided Zimbabwe as they took the match to the final delivery and eventually prevailed.

There was disappointment on the faces of all Pakistan players and fans and some of them couldn't control their emotions.

Cricket can be so cruel sometimes.🫣😨 pic.twitter.com/dY5VXrlddM — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 28, 2022

Shadab Khan broke down inside the pavilion and was on his knees. He was consoled by a teammate, after which he ran inside.

The video was taken by a fan and it has now gone viral on social media.

Pakistan can't afford to lose any of their remaining three matches now and their chances of progressing to the semis are also dependent on how other teams perform.