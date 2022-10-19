SCO vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Updates: After Mark Adair gave Ireland a strong start against Scotland as he dismissed George Munsey in the 2nd over, Matthew Cross and Michael Jones brought some momentum back to Scotland. Scotland score read at 39/1 in 6.0 overs. Scotland take on Ireland in a T20 World Cup qualifying Group B match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Scotland look to make it two wins out of two, having stunned West Indies in their first game. Ireland, on the other hand, look to bounce back after going down against Zimbabwe. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the T20 World Cup Group B qualifying match between Scotland and Ireland