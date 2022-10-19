Story ProgressBack to home
Scotland vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Live Score: Matthew Cross, Michael Jones Change Gear For Scotland vs Ireland
SCO vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Scotland take on Ireland in a T20 World Cup qualifying Group B match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart
T20 World Cup Live: Cross, Jones Change Gear For Scotland vs Ireland© AFP
SCO vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Updates: After Mark Adair gave Ireland a strong start against Scotland as he dismissed George Munsey in the 2nd over, Matthew Cross and Michael Jones brought some momentum back to Scotland. Scotland score read at 39/1 in 6.0 overs. Scotland take on Ireland in a T20 World Cup qualifying Group B match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Scotland look to make it two wins out of two, having stunned West Indies in their first game. Ireland, on the other hand, look to bounce back after going down against Zimbabwe. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the T20 World Cup Group B qualifying match between Scotland and Ireland
Match 7, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 19, 2022
Play In Progress
SCO
54/1 (7.3)
IRE
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Scotland won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.2
% chance to win
IRE 57%
SCO 43%
Batsman
Michael Jones
26* (24)
Matthew Cross
27 (19)
Bowler
Barry McCarthy
26/0 (2)
Simi Singh
2/0 (0.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup and check out World Cup Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SCO vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Scorecard
No run.
Half volley outside off, Matthew Cross drives it to deep cover for a single.
Flatter on the off stump, Michael Jones shuffles across and works it to long on.
On a length and on leg, slower too. Matthew Cross looks to play at it but misses. Close!
FOUR! Touch fuller and on middle, Matthew Cross flicks it over square leg for a one-bounce boundary!
Good length, on off. Michael Jones flicks it to square leg for one.
SIX! First maximum of the match. Slightly shorter and on middle, Michael Jones pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
Up in the air and lands safely. On off, this is played towards backward point for one.
A single as this is worked towards mid-wicket.
Flighted outside off, Matthew Cross goes for the sweep but gets beaten this time.
Flighted on the off stump, Michael Jones pushes it to covers for a single.
Flighted on the off stump, Matthew Cross gets down on his knees and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Flighted delivery on the middle stump, Michael Jones drives it down the ground to long on for a single.
FOUR! Flighted on the off stump, Michael Jones knows there is one outside the circle on the offside, gets forward and goes over mid-off for a boundary. Smart batting by Michael Jones.
Flighted on the off stump, Michael Jones drives it to extra cover.
FOUR! Excellent shot. Touch fuller and on off, Matthew Cross lofts it over mid-wicket for a one-bounce boundary!
OUCH! Matthew Cross takes a blow on his helmet. The physio is out to conduct the mandatory concussion test. Nothing serious though.
Bangs a bouncer and on middle, Matthew Cross looks to pull it but gets a hit on his helmet. It goes towards short fine leg.
Dropped! Touch fuller and on off, Matthew Cross drives it to short covers. It goes straight towards the fielder who fails to catch it.
Touch fuller this time, Matthew Cross works it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.