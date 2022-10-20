Starting this weekend, the focus of all cricket fans will be on the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. While defending champions and hosts Australia will be looking to give another great performance, the likes of India, Pakistan and other big teams will pose a strong challenge. India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has picked his four semi-finalists for the marquee event's 2022 edition. He also picked two dark horses for the event who can go far in the tournament.

"I would obviously want India to be the champions but my top four would be India, Pakistan, Australia and England. New Zealand are the dark horse as are South Africa... These are the conditions South Africans get to encounter at home in September-October. They are used to such conditions," Tendulkar told The Telegraph.

India start their campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

"Yes, we have a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance," Tendulkar added.

He also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah missing the event. "Not having one of the best fast bowlers will obviously impact the team. Bumrah has always been someone who has been one of the prime players in the XI, a strike bowler, and a standout performer. But the positive thing is that the team has accepted this and moved on... because you can't get stuck by setbacks. His replacement, Mohammed Shami, is also experienced and capable, someone who has performed well in the past. He can be a worthy replacement and is already proving to be so," he said.