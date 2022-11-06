Netherlands thrashed South Africa by 13 runs to claim victory in their last Super 12 clash of ongoing T20 World Cup, at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. With the Proteas' loss, Team India automatically moved into the semi-finals of the tournament, with a total of six points and a game remaining. Put to bat first, Netherlands posted a total of 158/4 in 20.0 overs, with Colin Ackermann smashing 41 runs off 26 balls. In return, South Africa could only manage to score 145, with Brandon Glover scalping three wickets for Netherlands.

Apart from an excellent display of batting and bowling, Netherlands also showcased brilliant fielding against South Africa. In the 16th over, which was bowled by Glover, David Miller looked to pull the ball, but the delivery got some extra bounce and he ended up top-edging it. Roelof van der Merwe then started running backwards and took a brilliant catch to dismiss Miller for 17.

Coming to the match, put in to bat first, the Dutch, who had only beaten Zimbabwe in the Super 12, started strongly with Stephan Myburgh's 37 but lost their way. But then stepped in Ackermann.

He hit three fours and two sixes in his 26-ball knock and along with skipper Scott Edwards helped the team get 31 runs from the final two overs.

Chasing 159 for victory after Ackermann's unbeaten 41, South Africa faltered to end on 145-8, with Dutch fast bowler Brandon Glover returning impressive figures of 3-9 in two overs.

With AFP Inputs