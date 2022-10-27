Rilee Rossouw became the star of the day when he brought up his century against Bangladesh in the Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Sydney Cricket Ground, on Thursday. Rossouw took only 56 balls to cross the 100-run as his knock helped South Africa reach the total of 205/5 in 20.0 overs. Apart from him, Quinton de Kock also smashed 63 runs off 38 balls. Apart from his stupendous knock, one thing which grabbed everyone's attention was the emotional celebration from the batter that unfolded after he brought up his first century of T20 World Cup 2022.

Rossouw completed his century in the 16th over, after taking a single on Shakib Al Hasan. After a few moments, the Proteas batter was seen jumping in joy and there were tears in his eyes. He then sat on the ground and expressed his happiness at his unbelievable knock.

His celebration left everyone in awe as all the fans could not stop showering their love on the Proteas batter.

This was the second consecutive century for Rossouw in the T20Is. The first was against India, which he had scored in 48 balls, during the third T20I of the three-match series, at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Coming to the match, opted to bat first, South Africa smashed 205/5 in 20.0 overs, after Rossouw scored a century and de Knock brought up a 63-run knock. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan scalped two wickets, while Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Afif Hossain scalped one wicket each.

