New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips scored his second T20I century in the T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Phillips crossed the 100-run mark in 61 balls, having hit Maheesh Theekshana for a four towards the midwicket region. He hit 10 fours and four sixes as New Zealand ended their innings with a strong total. He was eventually dismissed on 104 (64) by Lahiru Kumara, before New Zealand posted a total of 167/7 after electing to bat.

Talking about the match, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 65 runs at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday to consolidate their top spot in Group 1 table of the Super-12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Glenn Phillips' century guided the Blackcaps to 167 for 7 despite the side being reduced to 15 for 3 at one stage.

Phillips stitched an 84-run stand for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell. The latter fell for 22 but Phillips kept playing his shots from the other end and raced to his second T20I century before being dismissed by Lahiru Kumara on the fourth ball of the last over of New Zealand innings.

While defending the total, New Zealand bundled out Sri Lanka for 102 as Trent Boult returned figures of 4 for 13 and Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi scalped two wickets each.

Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka (35 off 32) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (34 off 22) were the top run-scorers for Sri Lanka.