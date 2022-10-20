Team India is all geared up for their upcoming Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be consisting of some big names like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav among others. The team will also the see the return of pacer Mohammed Shami to the T20I side, after a hiatus of a year. Apart from all this, one thing which Team India will be missing in the T20 World Cup will be the services of their star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out due to an injury.

It is worth noting that Jadeja had sustained a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 and was ruled out, not only from the tournament but also from the T20 World Cup 2022. On a lighter note, the all-rounder took to his Instagram and posted a video of him working on his running in a gym.

The video took the fans by a storm as they showered their love for Jadeja in the comment section and expressed their happiness on seeing him like this.

In the absence of Jadeja, Axar Patel has kept things balanced for the team. Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel was recently adjudged Man of the Series for taking eight wickets across three matches against Australia in T20Is. He not only had the highest number of wickets in the series but was most economical (6.30 RPO) too.

Coming to Team India, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be facing Pakistan in their Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.