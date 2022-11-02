Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in a Group 1 match in Brisbane on Tuesday. The loss saw the Mohammed Nabi-led side getting knocked out of the race for the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Given it was a must-win game for Afghanistan, their star player Rashid Khan gave it his all on the field, in a bid to get a favourable result for his side. He scored 9 runs off 8 balls and returned figures of 2 for 31 in four overs before getting injured while trying to save a boundary.

It was the first ball of the penultimate over on which Dhananjaya de Silva played a pull shot that passed the mid-on fielder. Rashid Khan, who was stationed at deep mid-wicket, ran to his left and slid on his right knee to save the boundary. During the process, the spin wizard hurt himself. He was taken off the ground after the physio checked on him.

Talking about the match, Wanindu Hasaranga led an inspired bowling effort before Dhananjaya hit a fine fifty as Sri Lanka kept their semifinals hopes alive with a win over Afghanistan.

Mystery spinner Hasaranga (3/13) and pacer Lahiru Kumara (2/30) shared five wickets among themselves to restrict Afghanistan to 144 for 8. Dhananjaya then took control of the Sri Lankan innings with a strokeful unbeaten 66 not out off 42 balls, as the reigning Asia Cup champions crossed the line with nine balls to spare.

