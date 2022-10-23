Pakistan were off to the worst possible start in their crunch T20 World Cup opener against India at Melbourne on Sunday. The reliable opening pair of captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan were sent back early by India's young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh.

But the innings was brought back to life by Pakistan's Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad. Both the batters played some genuine cricketing shots and kept the Indian bowlers at bay.

Iftikhar showed his intent for the first time when he launched Ravichandran Ashwin into the stands for the first maximum of the innings.

It in the 12th over, bowled by Axar Patel, Iftikhar decided to make the most of the slow pace on the ball as he hit three sixes in an over.

The first two hits were towering sixes on the on side and for the third hit, Iftikhar went straight. KL Rahul produced an acrobatic attempt at the boundary ropes and even took the catch, but couldn't release the ball back into the playing area.

Watch: KL Rahul's acrobatic attempt for a catch

Pakistan eventually managed to score 159/8 in their allotted 20 overs with Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) slamming important half-centuries.