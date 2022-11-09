Pakistan and New Zealand will be squaring off in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It would be interesting to see what sort of team combination both sides go in with, and all eyes would be on whether Pakistan make any changes to their batting order. Mohammad Haris has impressed one and all with his power hitting and there have been calls for him to open the batting. Pakistan entered the semi-final after beating Bangladesh in their final Super 12 game. South Africa's defeat against the Netherlands was also significant in Pakistan's progress to the semi-finals.

On the other hand, New Zealand entered the semi-final after topping Group 1.

When will Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final will be played?

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final will be played on Wednesday, November 9.

Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final be played?

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final begin?

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final?

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final be available for streaming?

Promoted

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)