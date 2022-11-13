Pakistan will be taking on England in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Pakistan registered a thumping seven-wicket win against New Zealand in the first semi-final, while England thrashed India by 10 wickets. It will be an interesting encounter as the Babar Azam-led side will look to repeat the 1992 50-over World Cup triumph, where Pakistan had defeated England to become the crowned champions. On the other hand, England will look to clinch their second T20 World Cup title. It would be interesting to see the combinations that both team go in with. All eyes would be on the weather as well as there is some forecast for rain.

When will Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup Final will be played?

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, November 13.

Where will Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup Final be played?

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup Final begin?

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup final will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup Final?

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup Final be available for streaming?

Promoted

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup final will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)