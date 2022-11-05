Pakistan face a must-win situation when they take on Bangladesh in their last group game in the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday. Pakistan need nothing less than a win to have any hopes of reaching the final. Bangladesh too can qualify for the semi-finals if they Pakistan and South Africa lose their game against the Netherlands. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have four points each, but the latter has a negative net run-rate. India are top with six points, ahead of their final game against Zimbabwe, followed by South Africa in second with five points.

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 12 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be played on Sunday, November 6.

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 12 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 12 match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

