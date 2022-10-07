Cricket fans will be in for a treat when India take on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this month. Both teams will square off in a group game at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. While comparing both teams ahead of the star-studded clash, former India batter Sanjay Bangar feels that the Rohit Sharma-led side is in a better position heading into the tournament. Bangar also said that Pakistan are way too reliant on their openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

"Team India have had some good games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and what the Indian team would be weighing up is that it is a more complete team, which is a team that is not dependent on just one or two individuals," Bangar said while speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live'.

"I feel, in the batting department, it's clear that Pakistan is over dependent on their top order like Babar and Rizwan. Whereas the Indian team is not actually dependent on a couple of players. There are four or five match winners and they are in their prime form, so, from a batting perspective I feel the Indian team is in a better position," he said.

Pakistan's middle-order has been under the scanner with several current and former players suggesting that the team lacks cutting edge if Babar and Rizwan don't perform.

Pakistan went down fighting against England in a seven-match T20I series at home.

The hosts were leading the series 3-2 at one point before England won the last two games in Lahore to clinch the series 4-3.