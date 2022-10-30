The Indian cricket team got off to a torrid start in the T20 World Cup 2022 match against South Africa on Sunday. The likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Deepak Hooda, all departed for cheap, putting pressure on the middle-order. At one stage it looked like India might not even reach 100-run mark in the innings. But, Suryakumar Yadav brought stability to the match with a brilliant half-century. However, during the course of India's batting, a video from Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has gone viral on social media.

After losing two matches on the trot, it becomes incredibly crucial for Pakistan's survival in the T20 World Cup that India qualify on to defeat South Africa. A victory for the Proteas would further dent Pakistan's qualification for the semi-finals.

After India lost 4 wickets for a score of 42 runs, Akhtar expressed his concern over the chances of India's winning the match. Here's the video:

Bhaiyo bahut jaldi main hain? pic.twitter.com/QVIf9Y4bj0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 30, 2022

Courtesy of Suryakumar's 68, India reached a respectable total of 133 runs on a tricky wicket. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi did the most damage with the ball, bagging 4 wickets for 29 runs.

During the innings break, Ngidi said: "I think against a team like India, you need to dismiss them to a low total, early wickets were the key for us. The height worked in our favour, some bounced a bit, it was always expected at Perth though and I'm really happy with our lengths. We knew they (Indian batters) wanted to make most of our pace, so we wanted to keep it tight and tuck them down for room, perhaps one or two got away. Pretty happy with this chase and I think we can get it if we bat well."

A victory for India in the match against South Africa would all but confirm their qualification for the semi-finals.