Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi feels that the Pakistan cricket team needs a match-winning finisher like Hardik Pandya. When asked by a news anchor if he could see any match-winner down the order in the Pakistan batting line-up, Afridi admitted that the team lacks such a player. Afridi said that people were expecting players like Asif Ali or Khushdil to play that role for Pakistan but they both have been inconsistent with their performances. He added that even Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan lack consistency.

"We require a player like Hardik Pandya. Someone who is reliable, comes down the order, helps in bowling and takes responsibility to finish the match down the order. Do you think we have any match finisher down the order?" asked a Samaa TV anchor to Afridi.

"You are right. We don't have such a finisher (like Hardik Pandya). We were expecting Asif Ali or Khushdil Shah to play that role. Even Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan are also not consistent," said Afridi.

Talking about Hardik, he was at his best in the 2022 Asia Cup match against Pakistan in August. He first picked 3 wickets for 25 runs in four overs and then scored crucial 33 not out off only 17 balls to guide India to a 5-wicket win.

Promoted

The all-rounder was also a part of the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against Australia. In the first match, he had scored a blazing 71 not out off only 30 balls.

Hardik's next assignment with the Indian team would be the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia as he has been rested for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa.