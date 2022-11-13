The T20 World Cup 2022 final is upon us and the summit clash will be played between England and Pakistan in at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. While Pakistan outmuscled New Zealand in the first semi-final to enter the summit clash, England hammered India by 10 wickets to book the second spot. Ahead of the highly-anticipated final, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that England understand that the final will not be a walk in the park for them, unlike the semi-final, as they are facing the Pakistan bowling attack, not India's.

Akhtar has been attacking the Indian cricket team since they lost the semi-final against England. Even ahead of the England vs Pakistan final, the Rawalpindi Express found a way to taunt the Indian team.

"The difference (in the final as compared to the semi-final) is that England are in a comprehensive position, their confidence will be sky-rocketing. England know Pakistan bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they won't get a walkover," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Speaking of Pakistan's chances against England, Akhtar said: "A lot depends on Babar and Rizwan. Their strike rate against New Zealand was very important. The wicket in Melbourne would allow them to maintain a similar strike rate."

England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were in full swing against India in the semi-finals, scoring unbeaten 80 and 86 respectively. They would hope to keep the momentum going in the final. But, with the rain threat looming, the conditions are bound to be more tricky.

As for Pakistan, their morale will also be high, having beaten New Zealand quite comprehensively in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan seem to have regained lost form and they would be keen to continue that.