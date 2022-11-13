T20 World Cup Final, Pakistan vs England, Live Score Updates: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first vs Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Pakistan and England look to win the T20 World Cup for the second time. There is rain threat looming large over the summit clash and it needs to be seen whether inclement weather plays spoilsport in the contest. If minimum amount of play is not possible on Sunday, then the reserve day would come into play on Monday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Here are the LIVE Updates of the T20 World Cup Final Match between Pakistan and England straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground -