Pakistan vs England LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup Final 2022: Unchanged England Opt To Bowl vs Unchanged Pakistan
PAK vs ENG Final LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup Final: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first vs Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
T20 World Cup Final, Pakistan vs England, Live Score Updates: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first vs Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Pakistan and England look to win the T20 World Cup for the second time. There is rain threat looming large over the summit clash and it needs to be seen whether inclement weather plays spoilsport in the contest. If minimum amount of play is not possible on Sunday, then the reserve day would come into play on Monday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Here are the LIVE Updates of the T20 World Cup Final Match between Pakistan and England straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground -
- 12:59 (IST)PAK vs ENG: Here are the playing XIs of both the sides -
- 12:57 (IST)PAK vs ENG: England opt to bowl first vs PakistanEngland skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first vs Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Both the teams are unchanged for the summit clash. Sharing the playing XIs of both the teams next...
- 12:47 (IST)PAK vs ENG: What could be Pakistan's playing XI?Will Pakistan tinker with their playing XI for the finale? If no, why? If yes, what could be the changes? We have tried to predict Pakistan's playing XI for the summit clash vs England. CLICK HERE to read
- 12:40 (IST)PAK vs ENG: Will rain play spoilsport today?The weather forecast suggests that the rain is likely to play spoilsport today. As per AccuWeather, there is a 52 percent chance of rain at 7 PM Melbourne Time (1:30 PM IST). At 2:30 PM IST, the chance of rain comes down a little to 49 percent. Know more about Melbourne's weather forecast for today HERE
- 12:26 (IST)PAK vs ENG: Toss to take place at 12:52 PM ISTThe toss of the game will take place at 12:52 PM IST as per the Indian broadcaster Star Sports. The toss takes place half an hour before the start of the match in general cases, but today it will be taking place 38 minutes before the scheduled start of the action.
- 12:19 (IST)PAK vs ENG: Cloudy weather at MCG currently!The weather is cloudy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup summit clash between Pakistan and England today. The floodlights are already open. Keep your fingers crossed, guys!
- 11:55 (IST)PAK vs ENG: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England. Toss at 1 PM IST with live action set to begin at 1:30 PMStay tuned...