India's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup received a major jolt as premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. Team India are yet to name a replacement for Bumrah and there are three names that are floating around -- Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar. So it needs to be seen on who replaces Bumrah in the 15-member squad. It is important to mention that Shami and Chahar are part of standbys for the marquee event, set to be played in Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja is also ruled out of the T20 World Cup as he underwent a knee surgery in September.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Bumrah and Jadeja's injury is an opportunity for someone else to stand up and perform under severe pressure.

"It's unfortunate. There's so much cricket being played, and people get injured. He is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else. There is nothing you can do with injury," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shastri as saying on the sidelines of launch of Coaching Beyond, his new initiative with B Arun and R Sridhar.

"I think we have got enough strength and we have a good team. I have always believed if you make it to the semi-finals, it could be anyone's tournament. The endeavour would be to start well, get to the semis, and then you have got enough strength to probably win the [World] Cup, for all you know. Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there - it hampers the side - but it's an opportunity to unearth a new champion," he added.

Further talking about Shami, Shastri said: "Precisely, his experience [in Australian conditions is his strength]," Shastri said of Shami. "India have been there a lot in the last six years and he has been an integral part of all those tours. So that experience [of having done well in Australia] counts."

Team India left for Australia on Thursday, and they will begin their preparation with two practice games against Western Australia on October 10 and 13.

The side will also play two warm-up games against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19).