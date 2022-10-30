The Indian cricket team has begun the T20 World Cup 2022 with a bang, winning both of their first two matches. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, etc. have looked in solid form so far. But, all is not well in the Indian team as far as the overall performance is concerned. India great Sunil Gavaskar is optimistic about India's qualification chances for the semi-finals, but he is a little concerned about one player in particular. That player is no one else but opening batter KL Rahul.

In the first two matches of the tournament, Rahul has aggregated only 13 runs. Be it against Pakistan or against the Netherlands, the batter from Karnataka has barely looked in the sort of touch the team needs him.

Gavaskar, having closely analysed India's first two matches, isn't too happy with Rahul's batting but has backed him to bounce back.

"Let's talk about the way India are shaping up. It's so good to see Rohit Sharma get some runs the other day, it's so good to see Arshdeep bowling the way he did. Ashwin and Axar Patel got some wickets. So, everybody who didn't have a great match against Pakistan, have come back well," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

"Now the only concern maybe would be around KL Rahul, who didn't score too many runs in both matches. But he is a class act," Gavaskar added.

After the narrow win over Pakistan, India comfortably defeated Netherlands to make it two wins on the trot. Rohit Sharma's men are in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals and they would be keen to further strengthen their chances by defeating South Africa on Sunday.