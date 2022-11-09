NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Updates: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Pakistan in 1st Semi-Final
New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Score Updates: New Zealand opt to bat against Pakistan
New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final, Live Score Updates: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first semi-final match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Mohammad Haris has impressed one and all with his power hitting and there have been calls for him to open the batting. Pakistan entered the semi-final after beating Bangladesh in their final Super 12 game. South Africa's defeat against the Netherlands was also significant in Pakistan's progress to the semi-finals. On the other hand, New Zealand had topped Group 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the T20 World Cup Match between New Zealand and Pakistan straight from Sydney Cricket Ground
- 13:24 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Players to look forwardShadab Khan: Any team would love to have an all-rounder like Shadab Khan. Not only can be bowl leg-spin and bat efficiently, his game awarness and sprightly fielding efforts at backward point are quite admirable. Pakistan haven't been at their best this World Cup, but thanks to Shadab's all-round efforts they now find themselves one step away from reaching their third final in T20 WCs. Shadab loves the counter-attacking role with the bat and is a very smart opearator with the ball. New Zealand have four right-handers in their top five and that's a match-up that most leg spinners look forward to in any format of the game. Remember, Shadab also played a few games for Sydney Sixes in the BBL with SCG as its home venue. Can he bring all that experience into play and steer his side into the finals?
- 13:23 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Players to look forwardGlenn Philllips: Freak. Absolute freak. Has been that kinda tournament for New Zealand's number 4. During the recent T20I Tri-series involving Pakistan and Bangladesh, Phillips wasn't quite the top run-getter for his side, like he is now, but one key impact parameter separated him from the rest. Strike-rate. Philips had a strike-rate of 180.56 with an average of 43.33 from 4 innings. Predominantly a leg-side basher, Phillips is also good at second-guessing the bowlers. When he notched up that magnificent 64-ball 104 against Sri Lanka at the SCG, Phillips was particuarly harsh on anything short and wide, picking the slower balls with utmost ease. With square dimensions favouring the batters on one end, he smashed the slower balls for fun and held his shape while at it. If there's a tracker on the most lively person a cricket field this world cup, Glenn Phillips, without a shadow of doubt, would be on top of that list. Can he weave his magic once again?
- 13:20 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Finn Allen in good formNew Zealand Finn Allen has been in a good form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He will be key player for New Zealand in today's clash against Pakistan.
- 13:07 (IST)NZ vs PAK: What Williamson said at toss"We are gonna have a bat. Used surface. We've got the same team. It's important we assess to the changing conditions quickly. Our focus is on this game," said Williamson.
- 13:06 (IST)NZ vs PAK: What Babar said at toss"Even we would have batted first. Same team. We are confident as a team and we'll look to carry the momentum. They have quality players, we'll try to be calm. We are trying to focus on this game," said Babar.
- 13:06 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Here are the playing XIsPakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen AfridiNew Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
- 13:05 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Kane Williamson opts to batNew Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss, opts to bat vs Pakistan in the 1st semi-final
- 13:01 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Pitch Report"It's the same pitch that was used for Australia vs New Zealand. This one is devoid of grass, it's very bare and pretty dry. It could be a little bit two-paced. Pakistan have seen more these type of pitches than New Zealand have. Bat first, get the runs on the board and then see what the surface does. Also look out for Pakistan, they could get some reverse swing," said Shaun Pollock.
- 12:54 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Inching closer towards the tossWe are just few minutes away from the toss between New Zealand and Pakistan, in the first semi-final clash of the ongoing T20 World cup, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
- 12:49 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Glenn Phillips massive knockNew Zealand batter Glenn Phillips smashed a 64-ball 104 against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It will be a challenging task for Pakistan to deal with Phillips during the semi-final clash.
- 12:38 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Head to headPakistan have won 17 of the 28 T20Is between the teams, including four of their six clashes in previous editions of this tournament.
- 12:35 (IST)NZ vs PAK: All eyes on Mohammad HarrisAfter his impressive knock of 31 runs in 18 balls against Bangladesh, Mohammad Harris will look to continue his fiery performance in today's clash. It will be interesting to see whether he will be opening for Pakistan or not.
- 12:28 (IST)NZ vs PAK: New Zealand look to change fortunesNew Zealand have never beaten Pakistan in a T20 World Cup knockout game. Can they change their fortunes around today?
- 12:25 (IST)NZ vs PAK: New Zealand finished as table toppersAfter five matches in the Super 12 stage, New Zealand finished as the table toppers in the Group 1 points table, with a total of seven points while Pakistan finished second in Group 2 points table with 6 points.
- 12:18 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Where to watch the 1st semi-final?If you are not aware on where the match will be available for broadcast and streaming, we have got you covered.
- 12:17 (IST)NZ vs PAK: What combination will New Zealand go in with?New Zealand have been in fine form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and one needs to see if they tinker with the combination
- 12:16 (IST)NZ vs PAK: What will Pakistan's playing XI be?All eyes would be on what combination Pakistan go in with? It would be interesting to see if Mohammad Haris comes out to open and one between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan drops down the order
- 12:13 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Pakistan's adventurous journeyAfter losing their opening two games against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan redeemed themselves by winning three matches back-to-back and paved their way into the semi-finals.
- 12:08 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Big day for both the teamsIt will be a big clash for both Pakistan and New Zealand as the winner of today's game will storm straight into the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup.
- 12:06 (IST)NZ vs PAK: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our Live coverage of the 1st semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan. Toss at 1PM with live action to begin at 1:30 PMStay tuned...