NZ vs PAK: Players to look forward

Shadab Khan: Any team would love to have an all-rounder like Shadab Khan. Not only can be bowl leg-spin and bat efficiently, his game awarness and sprightly fielding efforts at backward point are quite admirable. Pakistan haven't been at their best this World Cup, but thanks to Shadab's all-round efforts they now find themselves one step away from reaching their third final in T20 WCs. Shadab loves the counter-attacking role with the bat and is a very smart opearator with the ball. New Zealand have four right-handers in their top five and that's a match-up that most leg spinners look forward to in any format of the game. Remember, Shadab also played a few games for Sydney Sixes in the BBL with SCG as its home venue. Can he bring all that experience into play and steer his side into the finals?