After losing two back-to-back matches in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan finally tasted victory against Netherlands, where they won by six wickets. Apart from the two losses, the Pakistan team have another major concern and that's their skipper Babar Azam's current form. In the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, Babar has failed to deliver a good performance and managed to get scores of 0, 4, and 4 only. Due to his abysmal performance, Babar has been criticized by many former cricketers and fans. However, the Pakistan skipper has found support from his teammate Shadab Khan.

Shadab, who put an exceptional performance in the clash against Netherlands, where he registered figures of 3/22 in 4 overs, said that one should not be worried about Babar's form as he is a "world-class player".

"He is a world-class player, no doubt, but he is human also. Sometimes, he makes mistakes, but he is our leader; he is our best captain. He supported us, so we have to support him now. It's just three games; no one should worry about his form because he is a world-class player," Cricket Pakistan quoted Shadab as saying during the post-match press conference.

"He is one shot away from returning to form. Like Rizwan today, he scored runs. So hopefully, Babar scores for us in the next game. The next game is a big one, so hopefully, he will score runs for the team," he added.

Pakistan faced disappointing defeats against India and Zimbabwe in their opening two games. After beating Netherlands, the 2009 champions will now face South Africa in their next Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday.