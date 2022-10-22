The T20 World Cup got underway on October 16 with the first-round where teams battled it out to progress to the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Ireland have progressed to the Super 12 stage and the main stage of the event began on Saturday with hosts Australia taking on New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground. Former cricketers have started predicting the four teams that will make it to the semi-final stage, and Robin Uthappa's prediction is set to leave Indian fans disappointed.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Uthappa picked his four semi-finalists as England, Australia, Pakistan and South Africa.

"I want to start off with a disclaimer. I do not think Indian fans would be too happy. But my semi-finalists would be Australia, England, Pakistan and South Africa," said Uthappa.

How many batters will be run-out at the non-striker's end?

Who will hit the biggest six of the tournament?

Which team is the dark horse this year?



Our panel shares all their #T20WorldCup predictions pic.twitter.com/TDk9EkYOeW — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 22, 2022

The likes of Anil Kumble, Tom Moody, Faf du Plessis, Sam Billings, and Darren Ganga all picked India as one of their semi-finalists.

Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on October 23 against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Before this, the Rohit Sharma-led side played a warm-up fixture against defending champions Australia, winning by six runs.

Their next warm-up game against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. The side had reached Australia two weeks back, and they played two practice games against Western Australia XI.