As India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, a two-year-old comment of Gautam Gambhir praising MS Dhoni has gone viral on social media. Notably, Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments -- ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. In 2020, Gambhir had praised Dhoni for his incredible record in ICC events, saying that no other Indian captain will be able to achieve what the 41-year-old had managed to do during his tenure as the captain.

"Someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma, but I don't think any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies," Gambhir had said.

The video was shared by Star Sports on their official YouTube channel, more than two years ago.

Since Dhoni left India's captaincy, the team has struggled to win ICC events. It was under his leadership that India won the unprecedented treble of the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions Trophy (2013).

Virat Kohli took over India's reins after Dhoni left captaincy. Despite taking the team to a new level with his aggressive style of leadership, Kohli didn't succeed in helping India become World Champions in any of the three formats.

After the 2021 T20 World Cup, Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as India's captain across the three formats.

The Hitman has done wonders in the Indian Premier League as a captain and is now looking to translate that success into international cricket as India's full-time skipper.