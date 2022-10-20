Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Group A Match Live Score: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Sri Lanka made two changes after electing to bat against Netherlands a T20 World Cup Group A match at the Kardinia Park in Geelong
T20 World Cup Live: Sri Lanka face Netherlands in a must-win game.© AFP
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Sri Lanka made two changes after electing to bat against Netherlands a T20 World Cup Group A match at the Kardinia Park in Geelong. A win for the Dutch will guarantee them a spot in the Super 12 stage, having already won their first two games. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, bounced back after their defeat to Namibia in the opening game. The Asian champions thrashed UAE to get their campaign back on track. Sri Lanka would hope that the outcome of the other match go in their favour. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the T20 World Cup Group A match between Netherland and Sri Lanka from Kardinia Park in Geelong
Match 9, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 20, 2022
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup Live Scorecard
NETHERLANDS (PLAYING XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.
SRI LANKA (PLAYING XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara (IN FOR Dushmantha Chameera), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando (IN FOR Pramod Madushan).
Scott Edwards starts by joking he was hoping he lost the toss. Then says he probably would have batted but does not mind chasing. Adds they wanted to win three games of cricket and that is what they will try and do and not think about the NRR.
Dasun Shanaka says it is a used wicket and they want to make best use of it. Informs they have two changes. States they needed the win in their last game and they needed to show they can bounce and they are looking to do good here too.
TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and ELECTED TO BAT!