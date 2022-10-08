Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels star pacer Shaheen Afridi should not play the upcoming T20 World Cup if he is not a 100 per cent fit to take part in the mega event in Australia. Shaheen, who is out of the action due to a knee injury, is currently in London for his rehabilitation. It is not known as to whether Shaheen will take part at the showpiece event in Australia. However, Butt suggested that the World Cups will come and go, but it's important to preserve Shaheen, in order to prolong his career.

"Shaheen is not a one World Cup player. He can play the next five, if he stays fit. World Cups will come and go. If he is rushed, this injury could be career threatening. The ODI World Cup next year, and in the next 10 years there will be two more. So, in order to prolong his career, you need to preserve him. If he didn't get injured, he would've played every game, and Naseem might've not made his debut," Butt told Paktv.tv.

Butt's comments came after former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed had also advised Shaheen not to participate in the upcoming event because it would only aggravate the injury.

"Fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi are not born every day. My advice to Shaheen Afridi is not to play the upcoming T20 World Cup because Shaheen is more important than this World Cup," Javed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shaheen is expected to reach Australia on October 15, ahead of Pakistan's opening match of the tournament against arch-rivals India on October 23.