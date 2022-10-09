Finding Jasprit Bumrah's replacement isn't the easiest of tasks. The marquee Indian pacer is out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a back injury and will probably be out of action for months. There isn't a like-for-like replacement for Bumrah in the Indian team considering the qualities he brings, but there remain a couple of options for the selectors to choose from for the showpiece event in Australia. Among the top candidates, the choice is most likely to be made between Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar. Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has given his opinion on the subject, suggesting which player among Chahar and Shami would he want to get the nod.

"There are a lot of options for India to choose from but unfortunately, the finest option (Mohammed Shami) that exists isn't playing at the moment as he has got Covid," he said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

Parthiv also pointed out that the team management doesn't want to take a risk with Shami even though he has already recovered from the virus. Further in the conversation, Patel pointed out that Shami will 'most likely' be the replacement of Bumrah, calling him the 'front-runner' in the race.

"Most certainly I really feel on this squad, Mohammad Shami will exchange Jasprit Bumrah. Hopefully, as a result of we've got 20 days to go and he has virtually recovered from Covid-19. Earlier than the World Cup, India will play two apply matches in Perth, then vs Australia, and vs New Zealand. So he'll get match-time. Based on me, he deserves a spot. I really feel he's the frontrunner," he said.

Shami and Chahar are already among the reserves in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022. Mohammed Siraj's name has also been floated over the last few days but his performances haven't been up to the mark. Siraj is a part of the Indian squad that was picked for the ongoing 3-match ODI series against South Africa. But, the chances of him being picked for the T20 World Cup are fairly slim.