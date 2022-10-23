All eyes will be on star pacer Mohammed Shami when India face Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Shami, who replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's World Cup squad, impressed in the warm-up game against Australia, picking four wickets in the final over to take India to a win. However, ahead of the Pakistan clash, the pacer was seen bowling leg-spin to Dinesh Karthik during one of India's practice sessions in Melbourne.

Shami also looked in full swing as he bowled to Rohit Sharma in a net session. The India skipper was so impressed by the veteran pacer that he said "ye to danger bowler hai (he is a dangerous bowler)" after facing a delivery from the pacer.

Notably, Shami was only a part of the Indian team's reserve list for the T20 World Cup but was drafted into the main 15-man roster after Bumrah's injury.

However, it is not certain that Shami will get the nod in the team against Pakistan on Sunday. India are likely to go with 3 out-and-out seamers, with Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh being the other three options to choose from.

Notably, Shami has not played a T20I since the World Cup last year in the UAE.

He had an impressive Indian Premier League Season (IPL), helping his franchise Gujarat Titans lift the title.

Shami was expected to make his comeback during the home series against Australia, but COVID-19 ruled him out of the same.