Mohammad Nabi on Friday announced that he has decided to step down as the captain of Afghanistan men's cricket team. The veteran all-rounder said that he will continue to serve Afghanistan if the management needs his service. Nabi, who also led the team during the Asia Cup in September earlier this year, made the announcement after Afghanistan's T20 World Cup came to an end following a narrow four-run defeat to Australia in their final group game at the Adelaide Oval. Nabi made the announcement through an official statement on social media.

"Dear Compatriots and Cricket Lovers! Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches. From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance. Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me" Nabi said.

"I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan. With best regards, Mohammad Nabi," he added.

With three defeats from five games, Afghanistan finished bottom of the points table in Group 1.