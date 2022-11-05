The right-handed batter, Suryakumar Yadav, has been in fine form in the ongoing T20 World Cup and he has already hit two half-centuries. His innings against South Africa was truly special as he played a knock of 68 against a fiery Proteas pace attack. His consistent performances are the biggest reason that Suryakumar Yadav has now become the No.1 ranked T20I batter in ICC Rankings. Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has said that Suryakumar has loads of talent and he knows what he is doing.

"Let's not give him names like 360, there's a lot of work to do. He's got loads of talent. Whether it is 360, 180 or 1 degree, it doesn't matter. He has the game. He knows what he's doing. When a traditional coach sees him, he can say, 'he's got an open stance, he doesn't get behind the line' but he has been successful with what he has got. He has scored runs at first-class cricket and in every format. Hopefully he gets a chance in Test cricket and he'll do well," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir also went on to say that Suryakumar might not have the best "cover drive" like other India batters, but his strike-rate is much more valuable (in the T20 format).

"He (Suryakumar) might not have the best cover drive like the others (Indian batters) but he has that 180-strike rate which is much more valuable than that of the other Indian batters," said Gambhir.

The year 2022 has been a phenomenal year for Suryakumar as he hit a century against England and he backed it up with good performances against Australia, South Africa in the home series. He is now marching ahead with his form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.