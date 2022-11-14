After Pakistan's narrow defeat to England in the final of the T20 World Cup, legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar praised the Babar Azam-led side for putting up a gutsy fight. In the final, England bowlers restricted Pakistan to a below-par total of 137/8 after winning the toss. In reply, Ben Stokes hit an unbeaten fifty to take his team across the finishing line despite Pakistan bowlers putting up a great fight. Akhtar backed the Pakistan team, highlighting the fact that the Indian bowlers failed to even take a wicket against this English team in the semi-final.

"It's ok guys, I stand with you Pakistan. Shaheen's injury was a turning point. I wanted the match to go to the last over. It was unfortunate but it's ok. You have made me happy because Pakistan put up a marvellous fight tonight. India's bowling couldn't save them from this England batting line-up, they couldn't take one wicket. It was a seaming track tonight and Pakistan gave them trouble," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar further stated that the management should now focus on the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will be held in India next year. He also urged the Pakistan players to win the ODI World Cup trophy in India and become national heroes.

"Pull your chin up. Your heads should be high, there is no reason to be demoralized. It's been a good battle. Just be strict with your team selection and fitness regime. Next year, there's another World Cup in India (next year). I am telling you guys, whoever wants to be the hero, go and lift the trophy at Wankhede Stadium and bring it back to Pakistan. This is a challenge for you. Go, work on your fitness and there's the 50-over World Cup in India. That should be our World Cup. Pick up yourself, train hard and the next World Cup is ours," he added.