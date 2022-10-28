Suryakumar Yadav once again unleashed his fiery side as his unbeaten of 51 runs off 25 balls helped Team India post 179/2 in 20.0 overs against Netherlands in their Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday. Apart from him, star batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma also smashed 62* and 53 runs, respectively. Chasing 180, Netherlands could not rise up to the task as the strong Indian bowling line-up restricted them to 123/9 and claimed a victory by 56 runs. Apart from this triumph, which left everyone entertained was the excitement shown by Suryakumar while receiving the Man of the Match award.

When Suryakumar was being presented by the Man of the Match award for his blistering knock, the award presenter was lost while looking into camera. He was then prompted by the batter, who said: "Lao Bhaiya Do" (Give it to me).

Laao Bhaiya Dedo pic.twitter.com/cywlsu8Xp2 — Vaishnavi Iyer (@Vaishnaviiyer14) October 27, 2022

The video soon went viral on the social media as all the fans were left entertained by seeing this side by the dangerous batter of Team India.

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli smashed a second successive half-century as India thrashed the Netherlands by 56 runs on Thursday to put themselves in a strong position at the T20 World Cup.

The Indians headed into the clash on the back of their thrilling last-ball triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne at the weekend, where Kohli also starred with the bat. They brought some of that energy to a boisterous Sydney Cricket Ground to plunder 179-2 before holding the spirited Dutch to 123-9 in front of 36,000 fans.

Suryakumar, arguably the world's best T20 batsman on current form, was also in the runs, lashing 51 from 25 balls as India crunched 112 from the last 10 overs.

Later, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two wickets each, while Mohammed Shami took one, as Team India restricted Netherlands at 123/9.